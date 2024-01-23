Truckee’s historic winter carnivals

With all the ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area, few think of the little town of Truckee as the beginning of western winter sports. Truckee has been known as a rustic, historic mountain town prime for tourists and just a jumping point on the way to more popular winter destinations. But Truckee’s history and survival is one to take note of. During the winter, Truckee has been snowbound. In the 1890s Truckee was in decline.

Having fun on the toboggan ride. Provided / Truckee-Donner Historical Society

Loggers worked in the timber and lumber industry in the summer and for a brief time would work in the ice industry during the winter. But during the winter most businesses had little new clientele and revenues were scarce. There was a plethora of bars on main street but that did not get people off the train to stay in Truckee. It just reinforced Truckee’s rough and tumble reputation.

Charles F. McGlashan, a prominent citizen of Truckee, realized that getting to Truckee in the winter was possible because the railroad could make it across the mountain.

A Winter Carnival

In 1894 McGlashan decided, for economic reasons, that the town needed people to get off the train and stay in town during a portion of the winter. Being an educator, scientist, lawyer, journalist, entrepreneur, inventor, historian, collector, politician, and father of a large, talented family, he set his sights on creating a spectacle that would amaze all.

He started by building a giant icicle/cone structure made of wood covered with wire netting he sprayed with water. When the temperatures plummeted it formed a huge shimmering cone lit by an arc lamp. The ice cone dominated the Truckee skyline at the Rocking Stone and was visible from the train depot.

The icicle did get people’s attention.

Ice skating rink in 1895 Ice Palace with crew on the ice. Provided / Truckee-Donner Historical Society

From there McGlashan decided that he needed to build an ice palace in Old Town. Ice palaces have existed throughout the world but Truckee’s ice palace was the first of its kind in the west. The goal was to make Truckee ‘the place to go to in the winter and spend time at’. McGlashan even patented his ice palace design.

The first ice palace had walls 50 feet high and 3 feet deep with a hollow center gallery. Cedar and pine trees rimmed the top. The hollow center section was for storing snow which collected on the roof. Only a thin sheet of ice collected on the roof allowing sunlight to come through. At night 20 huge arc lamps were turned on for night ice skating and rendered an eerie glow.

1895 Ice Palace. First ice palace (east end view looking west); note Pullman car on tracks to the left of the palace, horse-drawn carriage and southside of palace seems to be melting due to train heat discharges. Provided / Truckee-Donner Historical Society

McGlashan also wanted the first winter carnival to be fun for everyone and not necessarily for profit. He worked with local businesses to create a fun family environment with a collection of events and attractions including a toboggan slide, ski jumping contests, dogsled races and of course, the Ice Palace.

Even in 1895 the carnival was to be for fun, not profit.

The ice palace took half the block of old town and was not attractive in the summer months. The original ice palace also had its issues with warm weather melting all the fabulous decorations inside and outside of the palace. The palace fell into disrepair and was declared unfit and torn down in the late 1890s.

The Second Ice Palace

The Truckee winter carnival faded from public view until its revival in 1909. The carnival was brought back and included ice skating, tobogganing, skiing, ski jumps, sledding and snowballing. In 1910 the first steam-powered donkey engine, connected to a cable, hauled tobogganers up the hill making the toboggan run much easier, faster and more enjoyable. Wooden spikes located in the middle of the toboggan ramp would fold down to allow the sled to go up the ramp but would pop up again to prevent the sled from careening out of control down the ramp if the towrope broke. This lift is generally believed to be the first mechanical lift in winter sports in the West.

Looking down the toboggan run with a view of the second Ice Palace (round building at the end of the run). Provided / Truckee-Donner Historical Society

The second ice palace was built across the river at the base of Hilltop (presently Cottonwoods restaurant) in 1913. The carnival’s name was changed to ‘Fiesta of the Snows’ and was a huge success. The Marysville Democrat newspaper had an eye witness who reported that the reconstructed ice palace “was a dream of dazzling beauty and superior to the old palace. The skating gallery had a surface like a great big mirror. Jeweled icicles hanging in clusters from the arched ceiling of the ice gallery sparkled with all the color of a beautiful rainbow creating an appearance of ‘unusual splendor'”. The new ice palace had several rooms with open fireplaces for appreciated heat.

Trains came to Truckee with sleeper, smoker, baggage, dining, observation, buffet and entertainment cars which served as hotel accommodations to support the small town and its growing flow of visitors. The mountains were beautiful and the town went out of their way to make sure everyone felt welcome. There was also dancing, food, movie company filming, dogsled races and demonstrations of the rotary snow plows.

Like most things in Truckee, the second ice palace burned down in June 1915 and it was not rebuilt

Burning of the second Ice Palace in June 1915. Provided / Truckee-Donner Historical Society

Conclusion

The loss of our winter carnivals and ice palaces are not gone forever. The brainchild of Charles F. McGlashan has been misplaced and new fiestas and carnivals have been born but none are as grand as the original Truckee Winter Carnival. Truckee was truly the beginning of major winter sports in the Tahoe area.

The Winter Carnival continues with our upcoming events on February 2-4, 2024. Stay tuned for the next article with all the details of this free family fun weekend event. More information can be found at tdrpd.org/carnival .

Judy DePuy is a volunteer for the Truckee-Donner and Donner Summit Historical Societies and Truckee Donner Railroad Society. She is also a board member for the Museum of Truckee History. She resides in Tahoe Donner with her husband, Dave, and their Belgian Sheepdog, Morticia.