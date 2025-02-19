Truckee’s Jonathan Penfield lands podium at Kicking Horse freeride event

KICKING HORSE, Canada—The action heated up on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Freeride World Tour (FWT) stop in Kicking Horse, despite frigid -7°F temperatures. Riders and skiers tackled fresh powder under bluebird skies, delivering an electrifying competition.

A surprise highlight for Truckee locals came in the commentary booth, where hometown skier and media personality Amie Engerbretson joined the broadcast. Engerbretson, a Truckee High School graduate, shared the mic on the same day that her former classmate, snowboarder Jonathan Penfield, secured a podium finish.

Snowboard Men

Penfield carved his way to third place, boosting him to second in the overall FWT rankings. Fellow American Tilden Wooley placed eighth, following his strong fifth-place finish in France.

Women’s Ski

South Shore’s Molly Armanino dominated the women’s ski field, clinching first place. Lily Bradley put down a solid run to take fifth, while Britta Winans secured eighth.

With momentum building, athletes now set their sights on the next FWT stop as the race for the overall title intensifies.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.