Truckee’s Kuch, Manning ride to wins at Boreal
Truckee junior snowboarder Tanner Kuch road to his fourth win in five races this season, capturing first place in slalom on Monday at Boreal Mountain California.
Kuch was more than a half second faster than the field on the blue course and second fastest on the red course, giving him a sweep of the season’s three slalom events.
Kuch’s combined time of 1 minute, 21.11 would propel Truckee to a second-place finish as a team with 208 points. The Wolverines’ Ezra Adams raced to a sixth-place finish with a combined time of 1:28.14 and was followed by teammates Myles Neadeau in seventh place with a total time of 1:28.25.
North Tahoe’s Logan Carter led the Lakers to a team win, posting a combined time of 1:21.41 to finish in second place. Kai Cortez finished third with a combined time of 1:23.19. JJ Berberich claimed eighth place with a total time of 1:28.47 and Ronin Ho took 10th with a combined time of 1:30.10.
The North Tahoe girls’ team remained unbeaten on the season, finishing with a high score of 220 points.
Alex Bumann led the Lakers with a combined time of 1:25.49, finishing in third place. Lucia Vail took fifth with a total time of 1:30.83 Cassiquie Williams was sixth with a combined time of 1:32.05, and Hailee Degliantoni was 10th with a total time of 1:39.33.
Truckee’s Ellery Manning won her second consecutive race, posting a combined time of 1:21.51 to top the girls’ field by more than to seconds. Bryce Manning was runner-up with a total time of 1:23.62.
The snowboard regular season will conclude on Monday with a round of giant slalom at Northstar California Resort.
