Truckee’s Kuch, North Tahoe’s Bumann claim snowboard wins in season finale

Truckee’s snowboard team wrapped up a strong regular season on Monday at Alpine Meadows. The Wolverines and North Tahoe riders will head to Mammoth Mountain next week for the state championships.

Courtesy photo

The high school snowboarding regular season came to an end Monday with the final round of giant slalom racing at Alpine Meadows.

North Tahoe’s Alexandra Bumann led the Lakers to a team win, capturing first place with a combined time of 1 minute, 15.62 seconds. North Tahoe also had Isabella Berberich claim eighth place with a total time of 1:27.43, and Kyrah Oh took ninth place with a total time of 1:27.69.

The Lakers finished with a high score of 214 points. Riders from North Tahoe took first place in five of six races this season. As a team, the Lakers finished with the second most points on the year, closing the regular season with 1,259 points. The Placer girls had the highest total of the season with 1,279 points.

Ellery Manning led the Truckee girls with a combined time of 1:17.31 to take third place. Bryce Manning finished in fourth place with a total time of 1:18.94.

As a team, Truckee finished in fifth place with 163 points.

On the boys’ side, Truckee’s Tanner Kuch raced to a tie for first place with Colfax rider Zach Samuelson. Kuch posted the fastest run on the blue course to tie Samuelson with a combined time of 1:14.00. Teammate Damon Parisi finished in third place with a total time of 1:14.12. Kuch won four of the six races this year, while Parisi claimed first place in the other two to give the Wolverines a season sweep of the top spot on the podium.

Truckee also had a top-10 finish from Ezra Adams, who had a total time of 1:19.19 to take eighth place.

The Truckee boys’ team finished in first place with 220 points. The Wolverines close the season with a league-high 1,277 points, having won four of the six races.

Logan Carter led North Tahoe, finishing with a combined time of 1:18.02 to take seventh place. Teammate Benjamin Geis was 10th with a total time of 1:19.67.

The area’s riders will now head to Mammoth Mountain for the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation Championships, which are slated to get underway Monday. The top riders will then head to Mount Rose Ski Tahoe – Ski Tahoe for the Western Region High School Championships on Thursday.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com