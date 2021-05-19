Truckee’s LaPlante, Miller among athletes nominated to U.S. program

Truckee's Cody LaPlante was nominated to the U.S. Freeski Team.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard / @markclavin

Truckee Toby Miller was nominated to the U.S. Snowboard Team.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard continued to role out nominations ahead of the 2021-22 season, and several local athletes have been targeted by the national program.

Highlighting this year’s nominations is Truckee’s Toby Miller, who has been tabbed for the men’s snowboard halfpipe pro team.

Miller, 21, spent much the past season dealing with an ankle injury

South Tahoe’s Jamie Anderson, 30, has also been nominated to return to the pro slopestyle/big air team. Anderson is the only woman to own Olympic gold in slopestyle, winning the inaugural event in 2014, and then repeating the feat in 2018. This season, Anderson took second in slopestyle at the World Snowboard Championships and seventh in big air. Anderson also took gold in slopestyle and big air at this year’s X Games. With 17 total medals, she is the most decorated woman in X Games history.

Another rider with ties to the area, Hailey Langland will join Anderson on the slopestyle / big air team. Langland, 20, closed the year on a high note, finishing second in slopestyle at a World Cup event in Aspen, Colorado. She was also 15th in slopestyle at the World Snowboard Championships.

A trio of athletes from Auburn Ski Club also received nominations to the U.S. Snowboard Team. Addie Gardner, 19, and Isabella Gomez, 19, were each nominated to the women’s slopestyle / big air rookie team. Anna Miller, 24, was nominated to the snowboardcross developmental team.

Freeski Nominations

The U.S. Freeski Team also released its nominations for the 2021-22 season, and two veterans that cut their teeth in the Truckee-Tahoe area are among those named to this year’s list.

Brita Sigourney, who grew up skiing at Alpine Meadows, was nominated to the women’s halfpipe pro team. Sigourney, 31, Sigourney finished third in the World Cup halfpipe standing this season, and was fifth in halfpipe at the World Ski Championships.

On the men’s side, Reno’s David Wise, 30, was nominated to the pro team as well. Wise won gold in halfpipe at the Olympics in 2014 and 2018. He was fifth in superpipe at this year’s X Games.

In ski slopestyle / big air, Truckee’s Cody LaPlante was nominated to the men’s pro team. LaPlante, 19, was 16th in slopestyle at the World Ski Championships. He also took 10th in slopestyle at a World Cup event in Aspen.

For a full list of nominations, visit http://www.usskiandsnowboard.com .