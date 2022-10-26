Truckee’s LaPlante, Olympians with Tahoe roots named to U.S. Freeski roster

Truckee's Cody LaPlante was named to the U.S. Freeski Team.

Provided/U.S. Ski & Snowboard/@markclavin

TRUCKEE, Calif. — U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced its Freeski and Freestyle Ski Teams last week, finalizing its roster of athletes for the upcoming winter season.

Veteran freeskier Brita Sigourney, 32, will again compete for the Halfpipe Pro Team. Sigourney, who grew up skiing around the Tahoe area, was 10th in halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She posted third- and fourth-place finishes in her only World Cup appearances last season, and was second in SuperPipe at last year’s X Games.

Reno’s David Wise will also return for another season on the Pro Team. Wise, 32, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in halfpipe, and finished with a silver medal in the event at the 2022 Olympics. He was also runner-up in halfpipe at the World Cup stop at Mammoth Mountain last season, and third in SuperPipe at the X Games.

Truckee’s Cody LaPlante will represent the area as a member of the Slopestyle / Big Air Pro Team. Last season, LaPlante, 20, posted a seventh-place finish in slopestyle at the World Cup stop in Tignes, France.

“We are all really proud of all the athletes that have qualified for the U.S. Freeski Team for the 2022-23 season,” said Freeski Slopestyle / Big Air Head Coach Skogen Sprang in last week’s announcement. “Tons of hard work and resiliency have paid off for these athletes and we can’t wait to see them progress the sport and push themselves throughout the winter.”

The region will have one representative on the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team. Reno’s Megan Smallhouse, 21, returns to the Aerial Ski Team after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus last season.