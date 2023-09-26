Truckee’s McIntosh wins Goldmine Invitational

AUBURN, Calif. — The Truckee girls’ cross-country team put together one of its best performances of the season on Saturday, finishing as runners-up behind a first-place finish from junior Sidney McIntosh.

The team traveled to Railhead Park in Auburn for the Goldmine Invitational and for the second time this season McIntosh was the fastest runner in the field. She finished Saturday’s three-mile race with a time of 18 minutes, 33.74 seconds and topped second place by more than eight seconds.

Sophomore Jillian Chalstrom took 16th with a time of 20:54.01, and sophomore Ava Cockrum took 22nd with a time of 21:44.84. As a team, the Truckee girls finished with 74 points to take second place. Placer won the meet with a low score of 45 points.

On the boys’ side, senior Blake Moran led the team with a fifth-place finish, posting a time of 16:46.14. Sophomore Keb Schnurrenberger took second place in the freshman/sophomore race, finishing with a time of 18:02.09. Sophomore Leonardo Posada took fifth in the race with a time of 18:54.83. Freshman Adeline Purvance Rassuchine took second in the girls’ freshman/sophomore race with a time of 21:49.96. Sophomore Julia Cunningham took fifth place with a time of 23:27.54.

Truckee will host its annual invitational on Saturday at Ponderosa Golf Course. The junior varsity race will begin at 9 a.m., followed by varsity at 10 a.m.

Lakers finish second at Reed Invitational

The North Tahoe girls’ cross-country team claimed a second-place finish at the Reed Invitational in Sparks on Friday.

Sophomore Britta Johnson led the Class 2A Lakers at the meet, which featured several larger schools from around the Reno area. Johnson finished the 5,000-meter race with a time of 20:42 to take fifth place. Sophomore Niki Johnson took 15th with a time of 22:42, senior Kalena Steves took 18th with a time of 22:53, and junior Alexis Hallenberg took 19th with a time of 23:01. Galena junior Eleanor Raker won the race wit ha time of 19:37.

As a team, North Tahoe finished with 75 points. Carson won the meet with a low score of 40 points.

Freshman Hailey Gordon won the junior varsity race with a time of 22:58. Freshman Lily Cooper was fifth with a time of 24:16.

Junior Ryder Hallenberg led the boys’ team with a time of 20:06 to take 39th. Freshman Luka Karnickis took fourth in the junior varsity race with a time of 19:34.

The Lakers will head to Truckee on Saturday to race in the Truckee Cross-Country Invitational.