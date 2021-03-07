Truckee’s Miller to miss world championships due to injury

Though receiving a nod to the U.S. team, local rider Toby Miller will miss next week’s world championships due to injury.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard released its list of 35 athletes for its 2021 Freeski and Snowboard World Championship Teams on Monday, and while Truckee snowboarder Toby Miller was among those chosen to represent the U.S., injuries will keep him away from next week’s competition.

The rest of the team, which includes several other athletes with local ties, will head to Aspen, Colorado, on Wednesday for the start of this year’s world championships.

“It’s great to be able to host back-to-back world championships on home soil,” said U.S. Snowboard & Freeski Director Jeremy Forster in an interview with U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “The depth and talent across slopestyle, halfpipe, and big air for both sports is second to none and should make for an exciting event for those tuning in all over the globe. The 2020-21 competition season has had no shortage of challenges, so we are beyond grateful to Aspen Snowmass, FIS, and the greater Aspen community for the opportunity to host the world’s top riders at an iconic venue.”

Miller, 21, owns an X Games bronze medal in super pipe, but has been out do to an ankle injury.

This year’s U.S. team also features two-time slopestyle Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson, 30, of South Lake Tahoe. Anderson, the most decorated woman in X Games history with 17 medals, claimed two more X Games gold medals earlier this year.

Other skiers that have ties to the area include Brita Sigourney, 31, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, David Wise, 30, of Reno. Each is set to compete in freeski halfpipe.

