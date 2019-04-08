Truckee’s Montgomery sets school record in 1,600 meters, North Tahoe duo races to fastest times in 2A

Truckee distance runner Montana Montgomery ran to a school record in the 1,600 meters last Saturday at the Thunder Invitational in Rocklin.

Montgomery, a junior, finished in eighth place out of 51 athletes, running to a time of 4 minutes, 28.63 seconds. The previous school record was 4:28.80, set in 2015 by Noah Oberriter.

Montgomery's time is the second fastest of the season, according to Athletic.net, in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association's Class 3A division. Montgomery also ran to fifth place in the 3,200 meters, finishing the race with a time of 9:57.63, which is the third fastest in Class 3A, thus far.

Truckee will be back in action on Friday, April 12, competing at the Del Oro Invite.

Lakers' Johnson, Carr post fastest times in 2A

The North Tahoe track and field team traveled to compete at the Colfax Invitational last Friday.

Lakers junior Josii Johnson ran to the fastest time of any Class 2A athlete in the 800 meters, thus far, finishing third at the meet with a time of 2:36.03. Johnson's mark in the event, according to Athletic.net, is more than six seconds faster than the next fastest time in Class 2A.

Johnson also ran to fifth place in the 1,600 meters, finishing with a time of 5:52.14. She has the fastest 1,600 meters time in Class 2A, which was set earlier in the season at the John "O" Invite.

North Tahoe senior Ella Carr added to a solid outing by the Lakers, posting Class 2A's fastest time of the year in the 3,200 meters. Carr finished the event in Colfax with a time of 12:50.46 to take seventh place.

On the boys' side, sophomore Connor Johnston took third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:21.91.

Fellow sophomore, Phoenix Sanchez, finished third in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:08.95.

Also taking top-five finishes, senior Joe Pierce was fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 54.64; senior Corey Joslin took fourth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:53.30; junior Blake Conner was fifth in discus with a personal record throw of 114 feet, 3.00 inches; and sophomore Bodie Everist was fourth in discus with a personal record throw of 88 feet, 3.50 inches.

The Lakers will next travel to McQueen High School in Reno this Saturday to compete in the Northwest Invitational.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.