Truckee’s new German Import Garage celebrates with ceremonial ribbon cutting

TRUCKEE, Calif. – German Import Garage, located in the Pioneer Center, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting with Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock, Kimmie Bullock, and Truckee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff. The event went beyond the ceremonial red ribbon and showcased a number of employee and customers’ cars.

German Import Garage specializes in providing better-than-dealership service and products for the range of European makes, Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Volkswagen, and Mini Cooper and the popular Sprinter van.

“We’re thrilled to bring our expertise and passion for European cars to the Truckee community,” stated General Manager Gary Gunter. “Our mission at German Import Garage is to redefine the standards of automotive service, providing our customers with unmatched quality, professionalism, and dedication.”

With a vision set on becoming the premier European automotive shop in Northern California and Nevada, Shop Foreman Troy Walters shared his excitement for the future.

German Import Garage held a ribbon cutting with Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock, Kimmie Bullock, and Truckee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff. Provided / Nick Schwarz

“Our professional team plans on being the go-to shop for European car enthusiasts, replacing the notion that dealership visits are necessary for top-tier service,” expressed Walters.”

German Import Garage represents the second shop venture for owners Bill and Sheila Greeno, who have successfully operated Quality Automotive Servicing since 2009. The couple expressed their commitment to growing local business and contributing to the overall prosperity of the community.

For more information about German Import Garage and their services, visit http://www.GermanImportGarage.com or stop by their location at 11183 Trails End Ct. in the Pioneer Center.