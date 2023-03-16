Truckee’s Penfield takes Freeride World Tour win

FIEBERBRUNN, Austria — Truckee snowboarder Jonathan Penfield finished out the Freeride World Tour regular season by picking up his first win since 2020.

Penfield has now landed on the podium in his last three events and sits a mere 1,100 points away from first place going into the championships.

Penfield, 35, was the second rider out of the gate on Thursday in Fieberbrunn, Austria. His run was highlighted by a massive transfer in a steep section near the top of the venue.

“I actually hit that in 2019 but there was a lot more snow and you could actually see the landing,” said Penfield following the event. “This year I was kind of watching that slowly fill in over the last week and finally looked good to go today. I was stoked that I did it.”

Penfield earned his way back on the tour ahead of this season after last competing in 2020. He would finish at Fieberbrunn with a judges’ score of 90.67 to earn 12,500 points toward his season total.

Truckee-raised skier Ross Tester was also competing at the event in Fieberbrunn, and finished in fifth place. Tester, 24, threw a backflip early in his run, and then attempted a side flip but didn’t land it cleanly. Fellow U.S. teammate Andrew Pollard took first place.

Tester sits in fifth place in the men’s ski standings.

The Freeride World Tour will head to Switzerland at the end of the month for the championship event, the Yeti Xtreme Verbier.