Truckee’s Penfield takes third at Kicking Horse

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada — The Freeride World Tour made its third stop and only in North America last weekend, bringing the top big mountain riders and skiers from across the globe to British Columbia, Canada.

Truckee snowboarder Jonathan Penfield landed on the podium for a second consecutive event, finishing in third place at the tour’s annual stop at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort to lead all U.S. riders with a score of 6,400.

Penfield, 35, landed a massive frontside 360 to highlight his run, and impressed the judges at the bottom of the venue with his choice of line, control, fluidity, and technique.

“Rowdy day in kicking horse! Stoked to put another one down but in blower pow this time,” said Penfield in an Instagram post.

Penfield currently sits third in the overall standings. He placed second at Ordino Arcalis in Andorra, and fifth at Baqueira Beret in Spain.

Mexico’s Liam Rivera took the win at Kicking Horse with a high score of 10,000 points.

In men’s skiing, Truckee’s Ross Tester, 24, finished in seventh place. Tester was runner up at Ordino Arcalis and currently sits fourth in the standings.

On the women’s side, another local, Delila Quinn, 19, took eighth place in skiing.

The Freeride World Tour will head to Austria next month for the Fieberbrunn Pro.

For full results, visit http://www.freerideworldtour.com .