Truckee’s Public Art Commission to embark on roundabout project

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee’s Public Art Commission has set its sights on enhancing the visual appeal of the Church Street – Truckee Way Roundabout with a new public art installation. This decision stems from extensive public feedback and the roundabout’s strategic location as a gateway into Truckee’s Downtown area and the Railyard district. The forthcoming art piece aims to welcome visitors and locals alike.

The Town staff recently unveiled the Request for Qualifications document, inviting artists and artist teams to submit proposals for leading the design and execution of the new public art piece. The chosen artist or team will be tasked with crafting a unique installation to be unveiled at the roundabout in the summer of 2025.

Becky Bucar, the staff liaison for PACT, shed light on the process, explaining that the RFQ serves as the initial step in identifying approximately three qualified artists or artist teams. These selected individuals or teams will then develop concept designs, with each artist receiving a fee of $2,000. The final decision on the art piece will be made by PACT after reviewing the proposed concepts, with community engagement being a vital part of the selection process. Residents can participate by attending public PACT meetings or potentially through an online survey.