Truckee’s Quintero designs custom Nordica skis to raise money for youth

Truckee's Frida Quintero poses with the skis she helped design.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Local teenager, Frida Quintero, received an opportunity that would make even a professional graphic designer green with envy: to design a custom limited-edition ski in partnership with Nordica.

Quintero, who is 17 years old, first heard about the opportunity through the youth development nonprofit SOS Outreach. Quintero is in her 10th year of participation with SOS Outreach, whose mission is to bridge opportunities for young people via a progressive 10-year curriculum, positive adult mentorship, and mountain sports like skiing and snowboarding.

“I think it’s so cool how far I’ve come since I started with SOS,” Quintero said. “I used to be scared to ski, but now, not only do I love skiing, I get to do this really cool project with a huge brand like Nordica … It never crossed my mind that an opportunity like this would come my way.”

The custom Nordica skis created by a Truckee student.

Quintero joined a cohort of three other young women to collaboratively design the ski. As a group, each person was either a current SOS participant or alumni, identified as female, and under the age of 22. Quintero not only wanted to grow personally through this experience, but she, along with her peers, wanted to make a statement in the outdoor industry, “as a team of women and women of color, we thought it was important to make our mark in the ski industry. We want to show that other women can pursue these opportunities too.”

After months of hard work, the cohort unveiled their ski design over Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend at SOS’ signature fundraising event, The MLK Powder Challenge, located in Silverton, Colorado.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the skis are officially live on the market and being sold exclusively on Christy Sports’ website . Only 50 pairs of this custom ski were manufactured and it is expected to sell quickly with 100% of the sales will be donated to support youth in SOS Outreach.

The skis are available in lengths from 162-191 and are selling for $1,000.

“We are honored to be collaborating with Nordica and Christy Sports on this amazing opportunity for these four young women,” said SOS Executive Director Seth Ehrlich. “They came together as a team to design this one-of-a-kind ski to represent their relationship with the mountains. Additionally, all proceeds from the sales will directly benefit 3,200 kids this year alone across SOS Outreach programs. We look forward to providing life-changing opportunities for youth.”

For more information or to purchase the skis, please visit http://www.christysports.com