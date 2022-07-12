Truckee’s Standteiner earns communication degree from University of Utah
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee’s Tenaya Standteiner was among more than 8,000 students honored during the University of Utah’s 153rd general commencement ceremony on May 5. The class of 2022 includes students who graduated in summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022.
Standteiner earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication in Spring 2022.
“The Class of 2022 is filled with so many amazing students, with unique and remarkable stories,” said Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah. “Among our recent graduates we have a decorated student veteran of the year, an Olympic skier and a Rhodes Scholar-the first at the U in 20 years. All of our graduates helped create a rich, diverse and vibrant environment during their time at the U. We appreciate their dedication as scholars and their enthusiasm for building a better future.”
Students in the Class of 2022 ranged in age from 21 to 73 and earned 8,702 degrees.
