Truckee’s Strecker skis to state title

Girls’ top-five times 1) Sierra Strecker (Truckee) 17:48.1 2) Niki Johnson (North Tahoe) 17:50.4 3) Britta Johnson (North Tahoe) 17:55.8 4) Aili Scott (Truckee) 18:03.8 5) Maggie Cook (Truckee) 18:31.2 Boys’ top-five times 1) Dane Karch (Mammoth) 15:50.7 2) Matteus Sokulsky (Sugar Bowl) 16:02.5 3) Quinn Holan (Truckee) 16:14.9 4) Pascal Wettermark (Sugar Bowl) 16:55.2 5) Cabot Godoy (Mammoth) 17:07.5

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — Truckee freshman Sierra Strecker raced to a California – Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation Nordic state championship on Friday, topping the regions best skiers across 6.6 kilometers to claim the championship.

Strecker finished the race at ASC Training Center with a time of 17 minutes, 48.1 seconds to take the win, which marked her second victory on the season.

North Tahoe freshmen Niki Johnson and Britta Johnson finished second and third, respectively. Niki Johnson, who won the final two races of the regular season, posted a time of 17:50.4 and Britta Johnson finished with a time of 17:55.8. North Tahoe’s Alice Jowers took fifth place with a time of 19:10.5 and teammate Annika Johnston was eighth with a time of 19:35.9.

Truckee’s Aili Scott took fourth place with a time of 18:03.8, followed by teammate Maggie Cook in fifth with a time of 18:31.2. Truckee’s Jayna Palmer took seventh with a time of 19:17.7 and Jillian Chalstrom was 10th with a time of 21:26.5

Skiers from Truckee and North Tahoe posted nine of the 10 fastest times of the morning.

On the boys’ side, Sugar Bowl’s Matteus Sokulsky was the top local skier, finishing runner-up with a time of 16:02.5. Teammate Pascal Wettermak crossed the finish line with a time of 16:55.2 to take fourth place, and Walker Rawlinson took 10th with a time of 18:12.1.

Truckee’s Quinn Holan led the Wolverines with a time of 16:14.9 to claim third place. Holan won a pair of races on the season. Matthew Deluna posted a time of 17:45.9 to take sixth place.

Sven Halvorsen led North Tahoe with a time of 17:52.3 to finish in eighth.

Mammoth’s Dane Karch won the state championship, finishing the race with a time of 15:50.7. Karch won the final two regular season races going into last week’s state championships.