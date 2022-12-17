Truckee’s Sumner, Ellermeyer named 3A players of the year

Truckee senior Dylan Sumner was named Class 3A co-offensive player of the year.

Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Following a season that brought the Truckee football team its first state championship in a decade, several of the Wolverines have landed on the Class 3A All-State team selections.

Truckee senior Dylan Sumner was named Class 3A co-offensive player of the year alongside Sports Leadership and Management of Nevada’s senior quarterback Donnell Colbert. Sumner led the Wolverines with 46 receptions for 740 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Sumner was also second among Truckee’s running backs with 546 yards and 71 carries. He also led the team with 10 rushing touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, junior Maxx Ellermeyer was named Class 3A’s defensive player of the year. Ellermeyer led Truckee with 133 tackles and posted a team-high 19 tackles for a loss. He also led Truckee with five sacks and four forced fumbles. Ellermeyer also intercepted a pass and recovered two fumbles. He posted 10 tackles, including two tackles for a loss, in Truckee’s 40-13 state championship win against Sports Leadership and Management of Nevada.

Truckee senior Julian Hall was named to Class 3A’s first-team for his play at quarterback. Hall finished the season with 2002 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Hall completed 62.4% of his pass attempts. He was 12 of 14 in the state championship game, and finished the contest with 178 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Senior Matthew Tanner claimed first-team honors for his play on Truckee’s offensive line and also as the team’s kicker. Tanner had 13 pancake blocks on the season. As a kicker, Tanner connected on 52 of 57 extra-point attempts, and was four of six on field goal attempts with a long of 38 yards.

Senior Sean McMullen led Truckee with 31 pancake blocks and was named first-team all-state for his play along the Wolverines’ offensive line. He also ran in a touchdown from a yard out early on in the season against Spring Creek.

Senior Donivan Lopez landed on Class 3A’s first-team list for his effort at linebacker. Lopez was second on the team with 98 tackles. He also had seven tackles for a loss, half a sack, and two fumble recoveries.

Senior defensive lineman Julian Magana was also named first-team all-state. Magana finished the year with 75 tackles, including 16 tackles for a loss and a pair of sacks. He also recovered two fumbles.

Senior Jake Solberg was named first-team for his play in leading Truckee’s secondary. Solberg finished the season with 48 tackles, six pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. He also blocked a punt.

Josh Ivens was named coach of the year after guiding the program to an 11-1 record and winning his first state title as head coach.