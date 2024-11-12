Truckee’s Tesla, EV owners get local repair options

TRUCKEE, Calif. – For Tesla and other electric vehicle (EV) owners in Truckee and Lake Tahoe, finding certified maintenance and repair services is a challenge.

Well, the gears are shifting as two local Truckee shops Quality Automotive Servicing and German Import Garage, take the lead in servicing Tesla and other electric vehicles.

For Tesla owners, specialty service centers are limited and require travel out of the area. Drivers often have to leave their cars and manage without a vehicle for extended periods of time. Now with two shops offering services for Tesla and EV, local drivers can more easily keep up on the needs of their vehicles.

“We’re proud to offer these services to the growing number of EV owners in our community,” said Gary Gunter, General Manager who attended trainings with four other technicians from the local Truckee auto repair group.

Electric vehicles are complicated, high voltage machines require technicians who are knowledgeable and can perform service safely. Tom Harmon, Service Manager at Quality Automotive Servicing also has been trained and can engage with drivers to make servicing understandable. “These vehicles are big investments and customers want to know that we have the expertise and are upholding the highest standards” says Harmon who ads that EV customers can rent a car through the shop while their EV is being serviced.

Services needed on EVs and provided by these local shops include addressing suspension issues, maintaining or replacing braking systems, and servicing A/C and HVAC systems. There are many safety components like windshield wiper blades and wiper motors that may require special knowledge due to the technology of the car and its design. Additionally, there are several items that every car needs like replacing the cabin air filter or tires.

Like any vehicle, EVs have a schedule of services available from the manufacturer for every make and model. Quality Automotive Servicing can help drivers with this knowledge and offers an on-line resource for Tesla owners at http://www.QualityAutomotiveServicing.com/Tesla .

For more information you can contact Quality Automotive Servicing at 530-448-8532 or German Import Garage at 530-414-7733.