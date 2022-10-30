Truckee’s Wasson, Park finish 3rd in state doubles tournament

Truckee senior Sophie Wasson hits a shot as teammate Naomi Park prepares for a possible Boulder City Return.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Truckee senior Sophie Wasson and sophomore Naomi Park closed out the season with a win against Boulder City’s Julia Carmichael and Chayce Larson to claim third place in the Class 3A Girls Doubles State Tournament.

“I’m really excited because I got to win my last match with Naomi,” said Wasson. “It’s the final match of my high school career and we won it. It was just really fun to play with her today.”

The two came into the state competition after finishing as runners-up in the Northern Regional tournament. Wasson and Park opened Friday’s quarterfinals at Reno Tennis Center with a comeback win against The Meadows’ Amy Choi and Caitlyn Kim, taking the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Park and Wasson would then fall 6-4, 6-2 in Saturday’s semifinals to eventual champions, The Meadows’ Miranda Paek and Beverly Wang, setting up a third-place match with Boulder City.

“We struggled a bit at the beginning,” said Wasson on playing against Paek and Wang. “Our match this morning, we had a bit of a struggle with our serves but we pulled it together in the end.”

The two came into the postseason with limited playing time together. Park was hurt to begin the year and after her return a couple weeks into the season was teamed with Wasson by Head Coach Henry Ryerson. The two have been doubles partners ever since.

“Sophie is one of the best partners I’ve ever had,” said Park, who also celebrated her birthday on Saturday. “I feel like we really bonded.”

Truckee’s Northern Region champions, senior Bryce Manning and junior Paige Willcox were upset in the opening round, falling 6-3, 7-5 to Boulder City’s Carmichael and Larson.

In boys’ doubles, junior Gavin Spear and senior Justin Pullen came into the state tournament as Northern Region runners-up. The two took a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win against Moapa Valley’s Aidan Johnson and Braden Leavitt in the opening round, but fell 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals to eventual champions from The Meadows, Phillippe Kosyagin and Alberto Pereira.

In the third-place match the two dropped a 7-6, 6-1 contest against South Tahoe seniors Garrett Freiderici and Chris Haven.

In singles play, Truckee freshman Kiefer Willcox entered the tournament after a third-place finish in regionals, but fell 6-1, 6-1 in the opening round to The Meadows’ Christopher Stewart.

As a team, the Truckee girls entered the tournament as Northern Region champions. The Wolverines topped Boulder City 10-8 in Thursday’s semifinals, but fell 12-6 to The Meadows in Friday’s state championship match. The Truckee boys were runners-up at regionals and were defeated 15-3 in the semifinals by eventual state champion The Meadows.

