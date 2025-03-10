Trump administration moves to dismantle education department, TTUSD monitors potential impact

TRUCKEE, Calif.— While President Donald Trump has not yet signed an executive order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, reports suggest such a move is imminent. The plan aligns with Trump’s long-standing objective to shift educational control back to individual states. However, dissolving the department, established in 1980, would require congressional approval.

In anticipation of potential changes, the Department of Education has already begun reducing research spending, decreasing staff, and cutting diversity programs. The proposed elimination has sparked political pushback, particularly from Democratic-led states, eight of which have filed lawsuits challenging recent cuts to federal grants for teacher training. These states argue that the reductions threaten diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts while exacerbating a nationwide teacher shortage.

Local Perspective: TTUSD Response

Amber Burke, Coordinator of District Communications & Parent Engagement for Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD), acknowledged concerns surrounding the potential executive order but noted that no official action had been taken as of today.

“We are closely monitoring developments on this topic,” Burke said. “Entities with greater legal and state-level resources, such as the Placer County Office of Education and the California Department of Education, are actively monitoring the situation. We value their expertise and will collaborate with them to understand and address any potential impacts.”

While it remains too early to determine how the district might be affected, TTUSD remains focused on its core mission of supporting student success.

TTUSD currently receives approximately $1.8 million in federal funding, representing 2% of its overall budget. These funds are allocated across multiple programs, including:

$185,000 from Forest Reserves (unrestricted)

$68,000 for workability programs supporting students with disabilities

$32,000 for Perkins career and technical education

$759,000 for special education and mental health services

$750,000 for Title programs, including support for disadvantaged students, teacher professional development, English learners, and immigrant students

Additionally, the district anticipates receiving approximately $707,000 for Title programs next year.

As discussions continue, TTUSD officials remain committed to assessing any necessary actions in response to federal changes. “Given the early stage, it’s premature to determine any direct impacts on our district,” Burke said. “We remain focused on our core mission of supporting student success and will assess any necessary actions as more information becomes available.”

The situation remains fluid as policymakers debate the fate of the Department of Education.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.