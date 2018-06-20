Trump to sign order to end policy separating immigrant families at border

President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order Wednesday that will end the policy that separates children from their families after being detained for crossing the border illegally, according to an Associated Press report.

According to the AP, Trump told reporters during a White House meeting with members of Congress "We want to keep families together. It's very important… I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that."

Trump tweeted earlier Wednesday, though, that "It's the Democrats fault, they won't give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation. They want open borders, which breeds horrible crime. Republicans want security. But I am working on something – it never ends!"

Recently, the Trump administration practiced a "zero tolerance" policy where people caught illegally crossing the border are brought before a judge for prosecution. That policy puts adults into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, sending children to facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The AP report states that from May 5 through June 9, around 2,300 minors were separated from their families at the border, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Under the Obama administration, families at the border were referred for civil deportation proceedings, not requiring separation, accord to the AP.