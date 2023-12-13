‘Try me instead of why me;’ Johan Sotelo’s expedition

TRUCKEE, Calif. – There’s no room for thinking inside the box at Tahoe Expedition Academy. Kids start out as out-of-the-box thinkers, and at this particular school, are simply taught to never grow out of it. Situated on a 42-acre campus in Truckee, California, just minutes away from the Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Expedition Academy, or TEA, is a coeducational Pre-K-12 school accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Established a decade ago, TEA places a strong emphasis on experiential learning, where “learning by doing” is the default approach.

By pushing students beyond their comfort zones, TEA fosters collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity, empowering students to address the world’s most pressing issues. Students engage in extensive field experiences, both locally and internationally, honing their skills as active global citizens. In TEA’s immersive environment, students even engage in hands-on projects like building electric go-karts and their own skis to better understand engineering.

Students explore math, engineering, and physics in the STEAM Lab (a.k.a the Failure Lab) where they are taught to be propelled forward by failure. Unlike very few high school experiences, students have the opportunity to go on a National Geographic style trip to Iceland where they studied geothermal energy or a Senior trip to Villa de Flores, Mexico, focusing on indigenous culture.

Go-karts built by TEA students. Sierra Sun / Zoe Meyer

The academy prioritizes financial aid, allocating a significant portion of its budget to aid, and has attracted families from the Bay Area. Modern philanthropists, interested in educational reform, contribute to TEA’s financial resources.

Greg Wright, a teacher and administrator at TEA, has been involved in the school since its inception in 2011. And in 2017, Wright met Johan Sotelo.

Sotelo, a member of the TEA class of 2021 and current junior at Stanford University, is gaining recognition for embodying the mantra, “try me instead of why me.” As a Junior, he was selected to deliver the Convocation student address to thousands of incoming Stanford students.

According to Wright, Sotelo arrived at TEA already exhibiting traits of a “self-actualized adult.” He consistently takes the initiative to volunteer for various tasks without seeking or accepting praise. He deflects recognition and is undeniably one of the most humble individuals Wright has encountered. Often, it became necessary to remind Sotelo to allow others the opportunity to contribute, as he is unfailingly reliable and generous in his actions.

Sotelo exemplified a drive for learning even before joining the academy, having attended Sierra Expeditionary Learning School. The unique style of learning at TEA appealed to Sotelo, who even launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to attend the academy. TEA’s style of learning has resonated with Sotelo’s younger siblings, who are now also enrolled.

Originally an engineering major, Sotelo’s academic journey at Stanford took a turn after studying abroad in Madrid, Spain. Now focused on international security, he plans to pursue a master’s degree during his senior year through a program called co-terming. Outside academics, Sotelo juggles multiple roles, serving as the Director of the Stanford Concert Network, overseeing the Frost Music and Art Festival, and as the Managing Director for Capital Group, the financial branch of the student government.

Reflecting on his TEA experience, Sotelo emphasized the importance of being pushed outside one’s comfort zone, a lesson that continues to shape his approach at Stanford. He credited TEA with providing him the skills to communicate with people older than him, a valuable asset in his university life. Because of TEA, “I know I want to be a better person and work to make the world a better place,” Sotelo said.