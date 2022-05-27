TTUSD teacher named 2022 Placer County Teacher of the Year
Truckee High School English teacher Craig Rowe has been named the 2022 Placer County Teacher of the Year. Logan Mallonee, Principal of Truckee High School, shared “Craig is an enthusiastic teacher who creates and supports daily opportunities to inspire, prepare and empower students for college, career and a purposeful life. He lives this THS mission and truly makes a difference in the lives of students, guiding them to uncover their potential, pushing them to do great work, and helping them to find bright futures.”
Placer County Superintendent Gayle Garbolino-Mojica made a surprise visit to Tahoe Truckee Unified School District on Friday, May 20, and recognized Craig Rowe in his classroom as a Placer County Teacher of the Year.
TTUSD’s Hilary Jimenez named 2022 Placer County Classified School Employee of the Year
North Tahoe High School’s Wellness Center Liaison Hilary Jimenez has been named the 2022 Placer County Classified School Employee of the Year in the Health & Student Services category. Joanna Mitchell, Principal of North Tahoe High School, shared “Our students trust Hilary. She exercises incredible judgment and always does what is best for students, making them feel safe. Hilary asks questions when needed, stays silent when needed, and seeks resources when needed. There is not a better person to establish and maintain a high school wellness center.”
Placer County Superintendent Gayle Garbolino-Mojica made a surprise visit to Tahoe Truckee Unified School District on Friday, May 20, and recognized Hilary Jimenez in her Wellness Center as a Placer County Classified School Employee of the Year.
Source: TTUSD
