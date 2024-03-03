TTUSD to host transitional kindergarten and kindergarten preview nights

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is excited to announce a series of six transitional kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten preview nights over the next two months. These events, led by TTUSD elementary school principals, aim to provide families with comprehensive insights to prepare their children for success within the TTUSD school system for the 2024/25 academic year.

Each preview night will be hosted at a different elementary school within the district, offering families the opportunity to learn about the unique features and offerings of each campus. Attendees will also receive guidance on the enrollment process, details about the free meal program available to all students, and information on applying for bus transportation services.

As an open-enrollment district, TTUSD enables families to select the school that best suits their child’s educational needs. Therefore, families are encouraged to attend multiple preview nights to explore all potential options for their students. Further information regarding enrollment choices, the lottery system, and event dates can be found at ttusd.org/kinderpreview.

All preview events will offer interpretation services in Spanish, and select sessions will provide on-site childcare services.