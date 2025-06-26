TTUSD to indefinitely remain in NIAA following board meeting

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) board unanimously agreed to keep its athletic program in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) indefinitely at their meeting Wednesday night, June 25.

The board had previously decided to remain in the NIAA for just one year and move to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) the following year, a decision made at a special board meeting held May 14. It was a change to their prior May 7 decision to move to the CIF for the 2025/2026 school year, which drew significant public opposition and sparked the special meeting.

The board made its latest decision after reviewing changes and findings since the May 14 meeting. Board members had sought the one year delay at the May 14 meeting in order to provide more time to scope options and alternatives. However, the board found that a one year delay did not afford as much time as they had hoped due to CIF scheduling dates for the 2026/2027 year coming up as early as this August.

In the time since the special meeting, a large barrier to remaining in the NIAA shifted as well. The Tahoe Forest Hospital, which previously had ruled that hospital medical providers could not complete the NIAA Preparticipation Physical Examination (PPE) form, reversed their decision and can now complete the forms for athletes.

The form requires the physician to designate the student’s sex at birth as a result of the NIAA’s April decision to switch student-athlete eligibility to be based solely on biological sex. This switch clashes with California State law which protects gender identity, placing the school district in its predicament.

State and federal events have also added hesitation to the switch to CIF. A June 2 letter from the Department of Justice to California school districts stated the Local Education Agencies are exposed to legal liability if they comply with CIF policy, which requires students have opportunity to participate in a manner consistent with their gender identity.

On June 9, the California Department of Education responded to the DOJ on behalf of California school districts. The back and forth has created hesitation to switch to CIF.

Superintendent Kerstin Kramer presented the board with the option to either extend their delay to join CIF to the 2027/2028 school year, or extend it indefinitely for now. Kramer recommended the latter.

It was a recommendation parents and students expressed as a relief, having previously shared a host of concerns with the switch, from sports season conflicts, travel, and competitiveness concerns, to now, the state and federal exchanges on the matter creating uncertainty.

“I think we’ve experienced that this has become a moving target,” board member Denyelle Nishimori expressed, running through the changes with the form as an example.

All board members expressed support to remain in the NIAA for the foreseeable future.

They also noted the immense community engagement during the process and how it has facilitated their decision.

“Honestly, two months ago when it first came out, we were stuck,” Kramer said. “We didn’t see a path forward, so I’m so appreciative of everyone’s support.”