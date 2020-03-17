TTUSD to provide free meals to children | SierraSun.com

TTUSD to provide free meals to children

News | March 17, 2020

Pick up locations

Alder Creek Middle School

10931 Alder Drive, Truckee

Glenshire Elementary School

10990 Dorchester Drive, Truckee

Kings Beach Elementary School

8125 Steelhead Avenue, Kings Beach

North Tahoe High School

2945 Polaris Road, Tahoe City

North Tahoe School

2945 Polaris Road, Tahoe City

Tahoe Lake Elementary at Rideout

740 Timberland Lane, Tahoe City

Truckee Elementary School

11725 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

Truckee High School

11911 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will begin providing free meals for pickup today to all children age 18 and under.

In response to school closures in the area due to the coronavirus, the district will have meals available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during weekdays through April 3, unless a snow day is called. Lunch and breakfast for the next day will be provided to each child.

“We know the closure of schools and other businesses is adding stress to our families,” said the district in a statement.

Meals will be available in Truckee at Alder Creek Middle School, Glenshire Elementary School, Truckee Elementary School, Truckee High School. Around the lake, meals will be available at Kings Beach Elementary School, North Tahoe High School, North Tahoe School, and Tahoe Lake Elementary at Rideout.

The district will also be providing a meal delivery service during this period to Donner Mobile Park and Truckee Pines Apartments.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.

 

