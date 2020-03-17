TTUSD to provide free meals to children

Pick up locations Alder Creek Middle School 10931 Alder Drive, Truckee Glenshire Elementary School 10990 Dorchester Drive, Truckee Kings Beach Elementary School 8125 Steelhead Avenue, Kings Beach North Tahoe High School 2945 Polaris Road, Tahoe City North Tahoe School 2945 Polaris Road, Tahoe City Tahoe Lake Elementary at Rideout 740 Timberland Lane, Tahoe City Truckee Elementary School 11725 Donner Pass Road, Truckee Truckee High School 11911 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will begin providing free meals for pickup today to all children age 18 and under.

In response to school closures in the area due to the coronavirus, the district will have meals available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during weekdays through April 3, unless a snow day is called. Lunch and breakfast for the next day will be provided to each child.

“We know the closure of schools and other businesses is adding stress to our families,” said the district in a statement.

Meals will be available in Truckee at Alder Creek Middle School, Glenshire Elementary School, Truckee Elementary School, Truckee High School. Around the lake, meals will be available at Kings Beach Elementary School, North Tahoe High School, North Tahoe School, and Tahoe Lake Elementary at Rideout.

The district will also be providing a meal delivery service during this period to Donner Mobile Park and Truckee Pines Apartments.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.