TTUSD weighs workforce housing plan to retain educators

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) Board of Trustees is considering a workforce housing project aimed at easing the housing burden for district employees and other local workers.

At its March 19 meeting, the board reviewed a feasibility study conducted by Education Housing Partners in partnership with the Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency. The study explored the potential for developing workforce housing on the Alder Creek Middle School property, a site identified for its viability in addressing the region’s affordable housing crisis.

Bruce Dorfman and Joanna Julian of Education Housing Partners presented the study’s findings, which included site analysis, conceptual layouts, construction cost estimates, and financing strategies. The proposal outlined a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhomes and apartments, with Site A accommodating up to 72 units and Site B housing between 20 and 26 units. Planned amenities include private garages, storage, a clubhouse, playground, and possibly a childcare facility—designed to cater to the needs of local educators and staff.

The project aims to offer rental rates below market value, with proposed rents ranging from $1,700 to $2,100 for designated affordable units. Some units would be available at unrestricted rates for households earning up to 120% of the area median income.

A critical decision for the board is how to navigate the project’s approval process. The developers outlined two possible paths: the standard city approval process, which requires 15% of units to be affordable and could take about a year, or the streamlined SB 35 process, which mandates 50% affordability but significantly shortens review times.

Trustees examined how the proposed rents compare to the current market. One housing expert noted that, due to limited new construction in Truckee-Tahoe, direct comparisons are difficult. However, CoStar data suggests that the planned rates would be 15–20% lower than existing units of similar quality.

Jackelin McCoy of Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency added that data from the Lease to Locals program shows that average rents for two- to three-bedroom homes in the area hover around $2,900—underscoring the financial strain on local workers.

Concerns were raised over whether TTUSD employees would qualify for the housing. Citing the Hopkins Village project in Placer County, where many homes remained vacant due to financial qualification issues, board members questioned whether the same challenge could arise in Truckee.

A consultant with the Joint Powers Authority (JPA), presented salary data highlighting the affordability gap. The median income for TTUSD certificated staff is $108,000, while classified staff earn an average of $47,000. Under the proposed rental structure, certificated staff would spend about 36% of their income on rent, while classified employees would allocate a staggering 82%—far exceeding the 30% affordability threshold set by federal housing guidelines.

“This means there is no realistic way a classified employee could afford market-rate housing in Truckee,” the consultant stated.

HR representatives stressed that long, treacherous winter commutes from Reno are a major factor in staff retention challenges. The ongoing housing crisis makes it difficult to attract and keep educators, reinforcing the need for local workforce housing. Despite financial and regulatory hurdles, board members remain committed to advancing the project, recognizing it as a critical and long-overdue solution.

With discussions ongoing, the board remains focused on finding a viable solution to one of the region’s most pressing challenges—securing stable, affordable housing for TTUSD educators and staff.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.