Tuesday morning crash closes SR-28 in Crystal Bay; Authorities seek information

Nevada State Police are looking for information regarding the crash.

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — A single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning closed Nevada State Route 28 for a few hours and authorities are looking for the driver who drove off the road.

Nevada State Police responded at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, for a crash that occurred at SR-28 and Gonowabie Road.

SR-28 was closed in both directions for a silver Audi sedan that was traveling northbound and departed the road and rolled down an embankment, striking a tree and coming to a stop, according to NSP Public Information Officer Kim Smith.

The driver of the vehicle was not present when state troopers arrived, but a canine on scene was transported to animal control.

Traffic was at a standstill for a few hours while the car was towed away, clearing up at about 9 a.m.

There were no other vehicles involved, and NSP is seeking assistance from anyone who may have more information regarding the crash.

For those with information, contact Trooper Stapleton at 775-687-9600 and reference case No. 230502118.