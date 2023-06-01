Tuesday morning crash closes SR-28 in Crystal Bay; Authorities seek information
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — A single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning closed Nevada State Route 28 for a few hours and authorities are looking for the driver who drove off the road.
Nevada State Police responded at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, for a crash that occurred at SR-28 and Gonowabie Road.
SR-28 was closed in both directions for a silver Audi sedan that was traveling northbound and departed the road and rolled down an embankment, striking a tree and coming to a stop, according to NSP Public Information Officer Kim Smith.
The driver of the vehicle was not present when state troopers arrived, but a canine on scene was transported to animal control.
Traffic was at a standstill for a few hours while the car was towed away, clearing up at about 9 a.m.
There were no other vehicles involved, and NSP is seeking assistance from anyone who may have more information regarding the crash.
For those with information, contact Trooper Stapleton at 775-687-9600 and reference case No. 230502118.
