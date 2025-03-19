Turning donations into impact

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Excellence in Education Foundation was founded on a simple but meaningful mission: to support students, teachers, and schools across the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Every year, through the community’s generosity, the foundation raises funds to support innovation in classrooms, inspire students in their academic journeys, and recognize outstanding educators and staff members. Now, it’s time to give back.

They are excited to pour those donations back into TTUSD, funding teacher grants, opening scholarship opportunities, and celebrating the educators who make a difference every day. This March, the impact of local generosity can be felt through three key initiatives:

Grants: Applications are now open for TTUSD teachers, with over $250,000 in funding available to bring innovative projects to life. These grants directly support educational resources, hands-on learning opportunities, and creative tools that enrich student experiences.

Scholarships: Excellence in Education is proud to invest in future leaders. Scholarship applications are now being accepted for the McGinity Scholarship and Rising Educators Scholarship, which provide TTUSD graduating seniors with financial support to advance their studies in healthcare and education.

Recognizing Excellence: March is also the time the foundation seeks nominations to honor the outstanding educators and staff members who positively impact TTUSD students. Nominations for the Linda Brown Fellow and Star Awards are now open, offering the community an opportunity to recognize the dedication of TTUSD’s best.

“This is my favorite time of the year,” says Amy Macosko, Interim Executive Director of Excellence in Education. “It’s when we get to fuel innovation in classrooms, help students pursue their dreams, and celebrate the educators who make it all possible. All thanks to generous donations from our community.”

The Excellence in Education Board of Directors will soon award teacher grants and select scholarship and award recipients. To learn more about the foundation’s programs, apply for grants or scholarships, or donate, visit exined.org .