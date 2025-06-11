Turnkey Dollar Point lakefront home listed at $11.495 million

DOLLAR POINT, Calif. – A beautifully reimagined lakefront retreat has just come to market in Tahoe City’s exclusive Dollar Point neighborhood. Listed at $11.495 million, the home at 3334 Edgewater Drive offers a rare combination of architectural pedigree, panoramic views, and direct access to Lake Tahoe.

Originally expanded and redesigned in 2002 by renowned architect Dick Whitaker—best known for his work on Sea Ranch and the Olympic Valley church designed for the 1960 Winter Olympics—the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath residence blends timeless mountain design with elevated modern comforts. Set across 3,455 square feet, the home is offered fully furnished and move-in ready.

3334 Edgewood Dr. Tahoe City, Calif. Provided / Gabe Negron

The property’s architectural roots run even deeper. The original structure was designed by famed Lake Tahoe architect James (Jim) Morton, whose portfolio includes Tahoe Tavern, Tavern Shores, and several other notable lakefront estates. His signature design style lends the home a timeless elegance that will never go out of style.

The layout includes a formal living room with sweeping lake views, a cozy den perfect for movie nights or après-ski lounging, and a 2,500-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar—thoughtfully designed for both storage and tastings. Large picture windows throughout frame dramatic 180-degree views of the lake and Sierra peaks.

The wine cellar at 3334 Edgewood Dr. Tahoe City. Provided / Gabe Negron

Outside, two private buoys provide effortless lake access just below the home, while ownership includes membership in the sought-after Dollar Point Association—offering a private beach, pier, pool, and tennis courts just minutes from your door.

“This home is the total package for a buyer seeking a true Tahoe lifestyle—legacy lakefront access, top-tier amenities, and thoughtful design throughout,” says listing agent Jamie Blair of Team Blair Tahoe at Compass.

Tucked in a quiet lakeside enclave just minutes from downtown Tahoe City, 3334 Edgewater Drive represents one of the few turnkey, architect-designed lakefront properties currently available on the North Shore.