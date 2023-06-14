TV star Lisa Vanderpump opening new restaurant, Wolf, at Lake Tahoe

Digital rendering of the restaurant.

Provided/Vanderpump Alain

STATELINE, Nev. — Restaurateur, television star, author and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump is planning on opening a new restaurant this winter at Lake Tahoe.

Wolf by Vanderpump is the restaurateur’s first venture outside Las Vegas. She is thrilled to open a new location at Tahoe, and has added excitement that the name will honor her grandson.

“Wolf will be filled with bold and unique design, taking elements from the character and identity of the wolf itself,” Vanderpump said in a press release. “This opportunity to create a rich and indulgent space inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe was one I couldn’t resist. Through our design company Vanderpump Alain, Wolf will feature stunning lighting, bespoke furniture, and epic visual statements. The food will be decadent, the cocktails both earthy and instagrammable, and the entire experience is something we are thrilled to be bringing to Lake Tahoe.

Wolf has additional meaning as it is a family name and the middle name of my grandson Teddy,” added Lisa Vanderpump.

“We are thrilled to bring the sophistication and fun of the Vanderpump brand to Lake Tahoe,” said Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe General Manager Karie Hall. “The designs by Lisa and Nick Alain are stunning, the menu is delectable and the cocktails will feature beautiful and unique presentations. No detail is overlooked, and it will exceed all expectations. Wolf is an exciting and unique addition that we know visitors to Harrah’s and Harveys will love.”

Lisa Vanderpump Provided/Betsy Newman Photography

The restaurant is set to bring original and tailor-made creations from Vanderpump Alain into a lush, relaxing environment. Wolf will feature a stunning bar with visuals that dominate the center of the space and, like Vanderpump’s other locations, the substantial cocktail menu will showcase unique and never-before-seen options, while playing on traditional recipes. Hand-crafted drinks will feature nods to local themes and flavors, with an emphasis on incredibly visual garnishes and presentations.

Wolf by Vanderpump will have a full menu that will feature reimagined classics, as well as unique and decadent shareable bites. The menu will be crafted for every season, using some regionally sourced and inspired ingredients.

Wolf by Vanderpump is Vanderpump’s third restaurant in partnership with Caesars Entertainment. The lineup includes Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace but Wolf will be the first joint venture outside of Las Vegas.

Wolf by Vanderpump will be located adjacent to Hell’s Kitchen on the south side of Harveys and is anticipated to open this winter.

Vanderpump, known for the hit Bravo TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules, and her husband Ken Todd have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago.Wolf by Vanderpump will mark their 37th restaurant and bar.