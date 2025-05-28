Twenty-four graduate from Nevada County Citizen’s Academy

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Twenty-four people graduated from Nevada County’s Citizen’s Academy earlier this month.

During the free 10-week program they learned about more than 20 County departments, toured eight County facilities and learned about everything from information technology to public safety. They graduated May 20 at the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Nevada County Government Center in Nevada City.

Graduates from the 2025 Citizens Academy. Provided

Madeline D’Andrea, a retired teacher and volunteer at Music in the Mountains, said she was impressed with the education and dedication of County staff. “It was a good experience,” she said. “I think what we’ll be are advocates for the County,” she said.

“We commend these graduates for their commitment to civic engagement and for taking an active role in learning about the responsibilities and operations of county government,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Heidi Hall. “Their participation strengthens the connection between the County and the community we serve and we hope it inspires continued involvement in shaping the future of Nevada County.”

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Lisa Swarthout encouraged the graduates to persist in projects that are important to them despite challenges. “They’ve taken an important step toward deeper involvement in our community,” she said. “I hope they’ll carry that momentum forward – whether it’s by volunteering, serving on a board or commission or simply helping their neighbors understand how local government works.”

To learn more about Citizen’s Academy and get an email notification of when the next academy starts, contact Jeff Dellis at Jeff.Dellis@NevadaCountyCa.gov .