Two AdventureSmith Explorations team members named among 2025 Top Travel Specialists by Condé Nast Traveler

TRUCKEE, Calif. – For the first time, Truckee-based AdventureSmith Explorations is celebrating the recognition of two of its travel specialists in Condé Nast Traveler‘s annual selection of Top Travel Specialists. This marks the 12th consecutive year the publication’s editors have recognized company founder Todd Smith, a pioneer in the small-ship adventure cruise industry, and the first for his team member, Andrew Browning.

Smith and Browning, through their work on behalf of AdventureSmith Explorations, best known for offering transformative travel experiences in the Galapagos Islands , Antarctica , and Alaska , have developed a reputation as trusted partners in designing once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Both focus on sustainability, authenticity, and exceptional service.

Todd Smith and Andrew Browning Provided / AdventureSmith Explorations

“It has been my honor to be recognized as a top travel specialist by Condé Nast Traveler for the past 12 years, and an even greater pleasure to have Andrew named to the list this year as well,” said Smith. “They say that getting on the Condé Nast Top Travel Specialist list is harder than getting into Harvard, and Andrew truly deserves it.”

Condé Nast Traveler‘s annual list spotlights the world’s leading experts and travel companies. Specialists are chosen based on their specialized knowledge, firsthand travel experience, local connections, customer service and value, with the publication’s editors stating “whatever trip you’re planning, they’ll pull off the impossible and spare you the logistics.”

“My greatest joy is using my experience, expertise and connections to coordinate truly niche, epic itineraries for travelers in oftentimes remote destinations,” said Browning. “I enjoy the complexity of facilitating all of the intricate details that most travelers don’t have the time or resources to manage. To receive this type of recognition is an incredible honor, and testament to the 18 years I’ve spent crafting these trips at AdventureSmith.”

Browning, the longest-running employee of AdventureSmith Explorations outside of the company founders, has reached 25 countries—plus Antarctica twice, the Arctic three times and Alaska four—while on the job.

His experience and knowledge is unparalleled and a true asset to not only the company’s clients but AdventureSmith’s global partner operators who rely on his deep insight. He’s sailed aboard more than 40 small ships and stayed at countless wilderness lodges and hotels across the globe.

“I go above and beyond for our guests,” Browning says, “advising on everything from the best accommodation on land and sea to the seasonal wildlife patterns that shape an itinerary.”

As reported in the April 2025 issue of the magazine on newsstands now, Condé Nast Traveler‘s editors note the expertise their Top Travel Specialists have as it relates to “the new reasons and ways to travel in 2025.”

Learn more about AdventureSmith Explorations and book a trip at adventuresmithexplorations.com . Find the expanded list of 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Top Travel Specialists at http://www.cntraveler.com/travel-specialists .