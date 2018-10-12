Two arrested at Truckee Rite Aid on burglary, drug charges

Two Walnut Creek residents were arrested and charged by Truckee Police last Friday on burglary and possession of narcotics after the pair were found causing a disturbance at a local Rite Aid parking lot, according to a press release.

Officers responded to a call at the Trout Creek Recreation Center after a wallet was stolen from a locker. Surveillance video showed a man entering and leaving the center. Within one hour, the victim's credit card was used to purchase $1,800 worth of gift cards at the local Safeway, the press release states.

Officers were provided additional video footage of the same suspect along with a woman purchasing the gift cards. The following evening, officers received a call of a person causing a disturbance in the Rite Aid parking lot.

Law enforcement recognized the person as the suspect from the surveillance videos. Both suspects were wearing the same clothes from the day before, the release states.

Officers searched the suspects' vehicle and found several unreported stolen IDs, numerous cell phones, burglary tools, stolen property, and drugs.

Both remain in custody at the Nevada County Jail.