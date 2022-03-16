Two candidates out: Only incumbents remain in race for DA, sheriff

Lori Steele, a retired Sonoma County correctional deputy, will not appear on the June 7 ballot.

Two candidates who had filed earlier this month to run in the upcoming election, Matt Beauchamp and Lori Steele, will not be on the June 7 ballot, elections office staff said Tuesday.

Beauchamp was one of three applicants who had applied last year to fill the Nevada County district attorney role. In the upcoming election, he was to run against incumbent Jesse Wilson, who was appointed in June and will be running for his first full term.

According to county elections staff, Beauchamp is not eligible to be elected to the district attorney position because he has not met the requirements of Election Code Section 201.

This section of state election code states that, “(unless) otherwise specifically provided, no person is eligible to be elected or appointed to an elective office unless that person is a registered voter and otherwise qualified to vote for that office at the time that nomination papers are issued to the person or at the time of the person’s appointment.”

Beauchamp , the current district attorney of Colusa County, said last year he intended to relocate to Nevada County.

Steele, a former Sonoma County correctional deputy, was to run against incumbent Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon.

In a text message Saturday, Steele stated that she had just found out that she “had to have worked within five years of filing,” adding that she had not.

Asked about the status of Steele’s filing to run, county Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona said in an email Monday that information had just been brought to the office’s attention earlier that day, and that it was being reviewed.

Elections staff said Tuesday that Steele had at that point declared, via a signed, written statement, “that she does not meet the requirements for sheriff.“

They cited state law requir ing candidates for sheriff to have either an advanced certificate issued by the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, or full-time, salaried law enforcement experience within five years prior to the date of filing.

By law, according to county elections staff, Steele cannot withdraw as a candidate. They explained, however, that Steele is not considered to be “a legally qualified candidate for Nevada County sheriff,” and will as a result not be on the June 7 ballot.

Given that neither Beauchamp nor Steele will appear on the June 7 ballot, the only remaining candidates set to appear on the ballot for district attorney and sheriff will be the incumbents — Wilson and Moon, respectively.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com