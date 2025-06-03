Two days, one ticket: Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic returns June 6–7

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Experience two days of culinary indulgence, live entertainment, and scenic lakefront charm at the 18th Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic on June 6 and 7 in downtown Tahoe City for one ticket, presented by the Tahoe City Downtown Association.

The signature wine walk returns on Saturday, June 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring more than 30 tasting and food locations throughout downtown. Attendees will also enjoy live music throughout town, artisan vendors, and a live painting demonstration at North Tahoe Arts Center. Enjoy gourmet bites from Tahoe City and West Shore restaurants, local caterers, and a live feed by KOLO’s “Reno Recipes ” TV show.

The popular Vino & Vinyasa with Yoga Room Tahoe will kick off the festivities on June 7 with a free yoga class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Plaza followed by a wine tasting with a non-alcoholic option open to all.

New this year, Tahoe National Brewing Co. will host the official after-party on June 7 from 4 to 11 p.m. This event is open to the public.

Kick off the weekend at the Grab Your Glass Pre-Party on June 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Boatworks Mall. Enjoy early check-in with glass and wristband pickup for the June 7 wine walk, live music, artisan vendors, food bites and tastings from Dios Azúl Tequila and two wineries. Grab Your Glass tastings are exclusive to Food & Wine Classic ticket holders only.

A Lake Tahoe Bike Coalition will host a bike valet on June 7 at Truckee Tahoe Lumber, and attendees may also take the TART bus or TART Connect shuttle to Tahoe City. Schedules available at tahoetruckeetransit.com

Tickets are only available online at Eventbrite . Volunteer positions are still available and volunteers receive a ticket to the Food & Wine Classic. Sign up at tcfoodandwine.com .