Two days, one ticket: Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic returns June 6–7
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Experience two days of culinary indulgence, live entertainment, and scenic lakefront charm at the 18th Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic on June 6 and 7 in downtown Tahoe City for one ticket, presented by the Tahoe City Downtown Association.
The signature wine walk returns on Saturday, June 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring more than 30 tasting and food locations throughout downtown. Attendees will also enjoy live music throughout town, artisan vendors, and a live painting demonstration at North Tahoe Arts Center. Enjoy gourmet bites from Tahoe City and West Shore restaurants, local caterers, and a live feed by KOLO’s “Reno Recipes” TV show.
The popular Vino & Vinyasa with Yoga Room Tahoe will kick off the festivities on June 7 with a free yoga class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Plaza followed by a wine tasting with a non-alcoholic option open to all.
New this year, Tahoe National Brewing Co. will host the official after-party on June 7 from 4 to 11 p.m. This event is open to the public.
Kick off the weekend at the Grab Your Glass Pre-Party on June 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Boatworks Mall. Enjoy early check-in with glass and wristband pickup for the June 7 wine walk, live music, artisan vendors, food bites and tastings from Dios Azúl Tequila and two wineries. Grab Your Glass tastings are exclusive to Food & Wine Classic ticket holders only.
A Lake Tahoe Bike Coalition will host a bike valet on June 7 at Truckee Tahoe Lumber, and attendees may also take the TART bus or TART Connect shuttle to Tahoe City. Schedules available at tahoetruckeetransit.com
Tickets are only available online at Eventbrite. Volunteer positions are still available and volunteers receive a ticket to the Food & Wine Classic. Sign up at tcfoodandwine.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.