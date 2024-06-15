Two dozen more reasons not to support former President Trump (Opinion)

Jim Porter



One of my standard (stupid) jokes upon coming up to two good friends is to say to the one that can best take a joke: “You know people will judge you by the company you keep, right?” Har har.

As you serious readers know I continue to be baffled by how many citizens believe “the big lie” that Trump actually won the last presidential election, and continued to ignore the obvious signs of a narcissistic sociopath who frequently mixes up fantasy with reality according to what suits him and makes him the center of attention- grandiose.

This is a two-part column today. One is a list of eleven Trump associates who have now been charged with crimes, most already convicted and some even spending time in prison. The second half is a partial list of former Trump officials and appointees who have turned on him like Mark Miley, former joint chief chairman who says: “We don’t take an oath to be a wannabe dictator.”

TRUMP ASSOCIATES CHARGED WITH CRIMES

Steve Bannon: Charged with fraud for a fundraising scam to raise money for Trump’s border wall that was instead used for lavish personal expenses [pardoned by Trump?]

Tom Barrack: Charged with acting on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Elliott Broidy: A top fundraiser for Trump’s 2-16 presidential campaign, pleaded guilty to conducting a secret lobbying campaign in exchange for millions of dollars.

Michael Cohen: Trump’s one-time fixer sentenced to three years in prison for several crimes including arranging secret hush-money payments to Stormi Daniels at the behest of Trump. Cohen calls Trump “a racist”, “a con man”, and “a cheat”.

Michael Flynn: Trump’s national security advisor was forced to resign and later admitted that he had lied to the FBI. All of which merited him a pardon by Trump.

Rick Gates: Gates, deputy campaign chairman for Trump’s 2016 campaign, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting and concealing millions of more bank accounts; sentenced to 45 days in jail.

Paul Manafort: Trump’s parttime campaign manager pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; sentenced to 47 months in prison; pardoned by Trump although served almost two years in prison.

George Nader: Informal foreign policy advisor to Trump; pleaded guilty to two sets of sex crimes involving minors.

George Papadoboulos: Junior advisor to Trump’s campaign serves minimal prison time for lying to investigators about his contacts with Russia; pardoned by Trump.

Roger Stone: A genuine piece of crap. Convicted for lying to congress and threatening a witness regarding Trump’s campaign; pardoned by Trump.

Allen Weisserberg: Long time chief financial officer for the Trump Organization indited for allegedly evading taxes along with the Trump Organization.

FORMER TRUMP OFFICIALS TURNED ON TRUMP

Attorney General Bill Bar: Stated repeatedly that trump “acts like a nine-year-old.”

Vice President Mike Pence: recently said “I can’t in good conscious endorse former president Trump.”

National Security Advisor John Bolton: soured on Trump.

National Advisor HR McMaster: ditto.

Defense Secretary Mark Spesper: called Trump “irresponsible.”

Defense Secretary Jim Maddis: totally opposed to Trump.

Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly: ditto.

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney: “he failed at being president.”

