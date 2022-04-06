Two Grass Valley residents face animal cruelty charge

A mother and son linked by authorities to the shooting of a dog were free on bond Monday, reports state.

Robin Lorraine Wright, 66, and Matthew James Wright, 30, both of Grass Valley, each face charges of cruelty to animals, grand theft of a dog, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Robin Wright faces additional charges of threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize and exhibiting a firearm. Matthew Wright is also charged with assault with a firearm and willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Robin Wright was free Monday on $15,000 in bond. Matthew Wright was free on $25,000 in bond, reports show.

Authorities in a news release connect the Wrights to the Sunday shooting of a poodle on Restive Way. The dog was taken by its owners to the vet that day.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Trygg, deputies responded around 3 p.m. Sunday to reports of gunshots and a woman screaming in the 24000 block of Restive Way.

“While deputies were responding, our dispatch center received an additional call from a female reporting her dog had been shot by her neighbors,” Trygg said.

Deputies arrived and spoke with those involved, including the Wrights, who said no shooting occurred. The officers then searched for a dog, but found none before obtaining a search warrant for the property, the release states.

“During a second interview, Matthew Wright confirmed he shot a poodle twice that was on his property, at which point he was taken into custody without incident,” Trygg said.

Deputies, still on the scene, received a call about the poodle that matched the missing dog’s description. They found the dog a few miles away on Garden Bar Road and returned it to its owners, who took it to the veterinarian, reports state.

Robin Wright, who’d left at some point, then returned.

“Robin was identified as leaving the property with the poodle in her vehicle after the reported shooting,” Trygg said. “As a result of the on-scene interview, Robin was placed under arrest.”

Robin Lorraine Wright



Matthew James Wright



