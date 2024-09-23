Two hole-in-ones at Tahoe Donner
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Two aces were grabbed at Tahoe Donner Golf Course earlier this month.
Tahoe Donner resident John Marshall got his hole-in-one on Sept. 4 on Hole 7. He scored his ace with his 7 Iron. This is Marshall’s second ace.
Pat Gemma also scored an ace on Hole 7 on Sept. 4 with a 7 Iron. This is Gemma’s third ace.
