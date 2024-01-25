Two Incumbent Supervisors vie for Placer County District 5 Seat

2024 Election

There are two incumbents out of the four candidates vying for the 5th district Supervisor seat in Placer County, which includes Tahoe City and Kings Beach.

The candidates are Supervisor Cindy Gustafson of Tahoe City, Supervisor Jim Holmes of Auburn, Rick Chowdry and Wayne Nader of Auburn.

Chowdry and Nader did not authorize the Registrar of Voters Office to release their addresses on public election paperwork.

But Nader sent out a news release with his biography, candidate statement and an invite for District 5 residents to meet him on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

In his bio, it said he lives in Auburn.

“Scott Holbrook took out filing paperwork and didn’t return it,” said Ryan Ronco, Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters for Placer County. “So he won’t show up on the ballot for supervisor.”

Dec. 8, 2023, was the last day of the regular candidate filing period. Dec. 13, 2023, was the close of the extended candidate filing period. The write-in candidate filing period began Jan. 8 and ends Feb. 20.

Because the census district boundaries were redrawn, Holmes can no longer serve as the 3rd district supervisor.

The Voter Information Guide is available today on the Placer County Elections website, http://www.PlacerCountyElections.gov , Ronco said. Today is also the first day County Voter Information Guides are mailed to voters.

All four voluntarily filed candidate statements for the office, which lists their education and qualifications.

Cindy Gustafson’s statement:

For 40 years, Placer County has been my home where I have raised my family. We were drawn here by the natural wonders of the foothills and Sierra and stayed because of the people, safe neighborhoods, and quality of life.

District 5 is home to hard-working families and businesses. It has been my honor to fight for them on the Board of Supervisors.

My career in local government focused on public service, and that commitment continues today.

As your voice in county government, I am dedicated to crafting real solutions to the unique challenges we face. I have proudly supported public safety with increased funding and staffing for law enforcement and prosecutors.

I have advocated for protecting our parks, trails, open-space and agricultural heritage while supporting local businesses and economic opportunities.

Most importantly, I am a leader on fire safety, promoting forest health programs and investing in emergency preparedness.

I am a proven collaborative leader with a history of listening and learning from community members.

My work ethic and community involvement have earned me support from many including: Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo, Retired Sheriff Ed Bonner, Placer County Supervisor Shanti Landon, Placer County Supervisor Bonnie Gore, Auburn Mayor Alice Dowdin Calvillo, Auburn Council Member Sandy Amara, Colfax Mayor Trinity Burruss, Tahoe City Public Utility District Board Member Judy Friedman, North Tahoe Public Utility District Board Member Sarah Coolidge, and CAL FIRE Local 2881.

I would be truly honored to have your vote.

http://www.CindyGustafson.com

Jim Holmes’ statement:

It has been my honor to serve as a County Supervisor for 19 years. I have proven to be an accessible and approachable elected official, evidenced by my participation in many community events throughout the County.

I am a fifth-generation Placer County native who wants to continue protecting our heritage by promoting and preserving our open space and agricultural lands.

I owned and operated a small business for 28 years. I know how hard small business owners must work to succeed. I bring that knowledge and experience to this office.

I have promoted fiscal responsibility, achieving 19 years of balanced budgets ensuring that the County’s General Fund Reserve is robust to avoid severe cutbacks in County services in times of fiscal challenges.

I served the people of Placer County as a Fire District Director and as a School Board Trustee. I have also served on the Auburn Area Salvation Army Board and on the Gathering Inn, organizations that provides meals and shelter to Placer County’s homeless population.

I have direct experience dealing with issues concerning small business, agriculture, family, schools, community, and public safety.

Please give me the privilege of continuing my tradition of public service. Thank You!

Rick Chowdry’s statement:

I started my career as a plumber/pipefitter when I was 18 years old and learned very quickly that talk and good intentions do not equal success.

I have spent three decades delivering results for clients and now employ 200 people at my Placer County business – a commercial HVAC and plumbing contracting firm.

I’m also deeply involved in charity work, building clean water systems and providing disaster relief services around the world.

I believe the human condition can be improved through hard work, understanding, and a mutual baseline respect for each other – traits sorely missing in the current political discourse.

I want to offer that mindset and experience to the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

Today, many of our elected officials can’t see past their next election – I want to plan for our next generation.

Placer County is blessed – our quality of life, natural beauty, and world-class tourism destinations are second to none. But that doesn’t mean we can’t do better, work smarter, and think more strategically for the long-term health and well-being of all Placer County residents. Actions not words.

I hope to earn your vote.

He also listed his occupation as a mechanical contractor and noted that he’s 59 years old.

Wayne Nader statement:

As a Placer County native, I have always been passionate about protecting and preserving the natural beauty and exceptional quality of life in this county.

Change is inevitable, I am not against development, but we have a responsibility to make balanced decisions that respect the existing environmental and infrastructure limitations.

During my long career in the financial industry, I also served in various appointed and elected public service positions that gave me the opportunity to provide input on critical county-wide decisions related to planning, development, transportation, finance, agriculture, and fire. In those positions, I was committed to fully investigate all aspects of any proposal or project that came before me, and to challenge others in whatever setting I was in to seek out the truth rather than accept on face value what was being presented.

I believe we are best when we vigorously debate our way to a common good. We are stronger when we challenge each other to seek the highest ideals and to strive for the best outcomes.

I ask for your support and vote for my election to Supervisor for the 5th District to allow me to do this good work for the residents of Placer County.

http://www.WayneForSupervisor.com