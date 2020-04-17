Two men face kidnapping charge in abduction of 14-year-old girl

Two men accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from Idaho were arrested early Friday at the Donner Summit Rest Area, authorities said.

Carmelo Villanueva-Galarza, 35, and Sergio Jesus Anaya-Alcantar, 18, both of Rupert, Idaho, face a felony count of kidnapping. They remained in the Nevada County Jail Friday on $500,000 in bond each, reports state.

The teen victim was reportedly OK, California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Mann said. A release states on Friday she was in protective custody with Child Protective Services.

According to an Amber Alert, the teen was abducted around 8 a.m. Thursday from Rupert. Authorities believed they were traveling to Santa Rosa, the release states.

“The investigation led (Rupert Police Department) to believe the suspects were driving to California,” a release states. “RPD related that one of the suspects had a felony warrant in Idaho for sexual assault of a 12-year-old. RPD believed the victim had been kidnapped and was in danger of being sexually assaulted or forced into human trafficking.”

Cell phone tracking revealed the suspects possibly were in the Truckee area. At 12:04 a.m. Friday, a California Highway Patrol officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle — a 2011 gray Chevrolet Malibu — at the westbound Donner Summit Rest Area, the release states.

Officers found Galarza in the driver’s seat. His wife and three children were in the car with him, the release states.

“After further investigation, and the continued use of cell phone tracking information, it was believed the victim and the second suspect were on foot and hiding in the area,” the release states. “Officers conducted a search of the area and located two sets of fresh footprints in the snow that led north into the forest.”

Officers found Alcantar and the girl 200 yards north of the rest area, hiding behind a large tree, the release states.

Alan Riquelmy is the City Editor for The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. To contact him, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.