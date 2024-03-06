Two successful rescues for Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Teams amidst snowstorms

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – In two separate incidents this past week, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue (NCSSAR) and Placer County Sheriff’s Office Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc (TNSAR) demonstrated swift and effective response, bringing individuals to safety amidst challenging snowstorm conditions.

On March 5 at 4:27 p.m., authorities received a distress call from a 36-year-old snowmobiler from Incline Village, NV, who found himself stuck on a trail near Johnson Canyon at the Donner Lake Interchange in Truckee. Equipped with a blanket, water, and a backup cell phone battery, the individual managed to maintain communication with emergency services despite his cell phone battery running low at 36%. A coordinated effort between NCSSAR and TNSAR deployed 26 rescue team members, including ski teams, sled teams, and Sno-Cats, ultimately locating the stranded individual just before 8 p.m., ensuring his safe return.

Similarly, on March 3, a 45-year-old man from Colfax, along with his girlfriend and their small dog, faced a dire situation after being trapped in their truck for two days during a snowstorm. Stranded without food, water, or cell phone service after their vehicle broke down while 4-wheeling in rural Nevada City, the man managed to make a distress call to 911 at 8:34 a.m. With the aid of precise cell phone tracking, NCSSAR deployed a team via Sno-Cat and side by side, along with assistance from a Nevada Irrigation District (NID) team who coincidentally were in the area, leading to the successful rescue of the stranded couple and their pet by 12:06 p.m.