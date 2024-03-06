Two successful rescues for Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Teams amidst snowstorms
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – In two separate incidents this past week, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue (NCSSAR) and Placer County Sheriff’s Office Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc (TNSAR) demonstrated swift and effective response, bringing individuals to safety amidst challenging snowstorm conditions.
On March 5 at 4:27 p.m., authorities received a distress call from a 36-year-old snowmobiler from Incline Village, NV, who found himself stuck on a trail near Johnson Canyon at the Donner Lake Interchange in Truckee. Equipped with a blanket, water, and a backup cell phone battery, the individual managed to maintain communication with emergency services despite his cell phone battery running low at 36%. A coordinated effort between NCSSAR and TNSAR deployed 26 rescue team members, including ski teams, sled teams, and Sno-Cats, ultimately locating the stranded individual just before 8 p.m., ensuring his safe return.
Similarly, on March 3, a 45-year-old man from Colfax, along with his girlfriend and their small dog, faced a dire situation after being trapped in their truck for two days during a snowstorm. Stranded without food, water, or cell phone service after their vehicle broke down while 4-wheeling in rural Nevada City, the man managed to make a distress call to 911 at 8:34 a.m. With the aid of precise cell phone tracking, NCSSAR deployed a team via Sno-Cat and side by side, along with assistance from a Nevada Irrigation District (NID) team who coincidentally were in the area, leading to the successful rescue of the stranded couple and their pet by 12:06 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.