Two Sugar Bowl skiers claim Freeride Junior World Championship invites

Sugar Bowl's Cole Davidson (left) and Olof Halvarsson have received invitations to compete in the Freeride Junior World Championships.

Courtesy Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A pair of Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy students will be headed to Kappl, Austria this winter to participate in the 2023 Freeride Junior World Championships.

Recent graduate Olof Halvarsson and senior Cole Davidson have been given two of the 32 invitations to compete in the championships.

“It feels awesome,” said Davidson. “It’s a little nerve-racking because I’ll be competing against some of the best in the world, but it is super exciting. I’ve been looking forward to this my whole ski career. It feels good to finally be there.”

The competition will take place on the infamous Quellspitze face, a steep and exposed venue where they will be judged on their line, fluidity, control, air and style and technique.

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy Freeride has previously been represented on the international stage by Cooper Davis, Kenzie Winton, Cooper Patterson, Berkeley Patterson, and Xander Guldman.

“As a former coach representative for Team USA at Freeride Junior World Championships, I understand how difficult it is to achieve this prestigious invite,” said Sean Carey, Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy’s Freeride Director. The amount of hard work and dedication these two individuals have devoted is unparalleled. I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our SBSTA athletes. We look forward to supporting their endeavors community-wide.”