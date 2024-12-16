Two women arrested for retail theft in Olympic Valley

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – On Monday December 2, 2024 deputies arrested 68-year-old Clara Michelson of Hillsborough and 68-year-old Tatyana Zhukovsky of San Francisco in connection to a number of thefts from Parallel Mountain Sports in Olympic Valley. The thefts occurred on July 22, August 19, and November 25 of this year. The two women were captured on surveillance cameras concealing items each time with a total value of just over $1,500.

The two women were found when Deputy Jabri recognized their vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 89. He conducted a traffic stop and immediately recognized the women from surveillance footage. Michelson and Zhukovsky were arrested and booked into the Auburn Jail for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

If you are a victim of similar crimes with the pictured suspects, please contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Investigation Unit at (530) 581-6320.