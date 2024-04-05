Two women lead Beconta’s revival; honoring family legacy and championing women in sportswear

Toni Zernik and Kimm Zernik Sanchez are leading the charge in revitalizing the legendary ski and snowboard apparel brand, Beconta. Visitors and residents of Tahoe Donner may recognize some familiar scenes in the brand’s latest photo shoot, which took place in the area.

Toni and Kimm’s father resides in Tahoe Donner, and growing up, they frequently traveled to the area, making Tahoe a place of personal significance for them. But their story begins far away from the Truckee/Tahoe region.

Their great-grandfather, Walter Blascoe, a German Jew who fled to the US before World War II, established Beconta in New York City after the war. Toni is named after Blascoe’s secretary at Beconta, whom he met, fell in love with, and married at 50 years old in Las Vegas.

Blascoe’s innovative vision and strategic marketing efforts quickly made Beconta a household name in the sportswear industry. He introduced brands like Nordica, Look Bindings, Volkl Skis, Puma, and others to the American market, solidifying Beconta’s position as a leader in the field.

Now, with a passion for preserving their family’s legacy, Toni and Kimm are spearheading Beconta’s resurgence and reimagining its narrative for a new generation. This familial bond is reflected in their approach to modeling, as they exclusively feature friends and family members in their campaigns. Driven by a deep sense of heritage that spans generations, they are dedicated to reintroducing Beconta to the world as an enduring brand for women.

Mariah, Toni’s niece, in Puffer Black Bibs and our Beconta Bandana and Sunnies. Provided / Toni Zernik

“It is an honor to revive the brand–this has become a complete passion for me,” Toni said.

The revitalization process began during the pandemic, a time that prompted reflection on the brand’s rich history. They were determined to reclaim the original name and logo, which had been lost when the company dissolved. Acquiring the rights to use the name and logo, the sisters set off on a mission to recreate the essence of Beconta.

Collaborating with manufacturers in Pakistan and San Francisco, they meticulously crafted each piece, drawing inspiration from vintage catalogs of the 1970s with their signature black, white, and yellow color scheme reminiscent of a bumblebee.

Beconta ’73 catalog. Provided / Toni Zernik

Their efforts culminated in a recent invitation to the pre-Oscar gifting suite, where they presented their gloves to Oscar nominees. Celebrities like Ricki Lake, Viola Davis, Cheech Marin, Johnny Whiteworth, Cat Cora, Laura Karpman, Crystal Hefner admired their designs.

For Toni, reconnecting with the brand’s roots in Tahoe is paramount. She envisions Beconta not just as a business venture but as a cherished family legacy and a tribute to her great-grandfather’s legacy.

“It’s something my sister and I are doing for the family. And doing it with my sister is really important to me,” Toni said. “Bonding with my sister and being a woman, I want Beconta to be a brand designed by women for women.”