U.S. News releases best resorts list at Lake Tahoe

U.S. News & World Report recently released their list of “Best Resorts in Lake Tahoe” and the top three are all around the basin.

The rankings are determined by taking into account reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings.

Coming in at number one was the Ritz-Carlton located at Northstar California. The Landing Resort and Spa in South Lake Tahoe took second place. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village was named as the third best resort.

A view of the Hyatt Regency in Incline Village. Provided



Hyatt’s Stillwater Spa was also recognized among the “Top 100 Spas of 2020” by Spas of America, a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. This is the second consecutive year the spa has been on the list. The top spas are selected based on unique page views and consumer choices on spasofamerica.com throughout the duration of the year.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with prestigious industry awards from both U.S. News & World Report and Spas of America,” said Julie Orblych, spa manager and wellness and adventure specialist at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, in a press release. “These awards are a testament to the quality of experiences and the dedicated level of service we strive to provide our guests on a daily basis at our beautiful lakeside resort, and we are honored to receive the accolades.”

The full list of the “Best Lake Tahoe Resorts” can be found at https://travel.usnews.com/Hotels/Best-Resorts-in-Lake_Tahoe_CA/

A full list of the honorees can be viewed by visiting: https://www.spasofamerica.com/spas-of-americas-top-100-spas-of-2020/ .