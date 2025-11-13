Uber hits the slopes this winter, launches reservable service for skiers and riders

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Uber is offering rides to the slopes this winter with their new service, Uber Ski. Whether visiting from out of town, lacking a car or failing to book a parking reservation in time, Uber Ski offers skiers and snowboarders another option to get to the mountain this winter.

With vehicles that can accommodate up to four people and their gear, the entire family can head to the hill.

As part of Uber’s reservation service, riders and skiers can book Uber Ski up to 90 days in advance.

To order the service, tap the Uber Ski tile in the app and book an UberXL (up to 2 guests + gear) or UberXXL (up to 4 guests + gear).

Book Uber Ski through the Uber Ski tile. Provided

Uber Ski has partnered with Vail Resorts, offering Epic Pass or Epic Day Pass purchase options directly through the Uber app. Tapping the Epic Pass option in Uber’s app reveals all the purchase options, including unlimited, unrestricted access passes, day passes or Epic 1-7 Day Passes, which saves up to 65% off daily lift tickets.

In addition to Lake Tahoe, Uber Ski is offered at other ski destinations in Colorado, Vermont, Utah and across the globe, including Canada, Switzerland, and France.