UC Davis TERC to host presentation on fight against aquatic invasive species

A research vessel from the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center trawls across the lake.

Courtesy of UC Davis TERC

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center will host a conversation on Thursday about the fight against zebra mussels and methods to control aquatic invasive species.

The center said in a news release that learning from other lakes can be helpful for both the prevention and management of aquatic invasive species.

Visiting researcher Dr. Philippe-David Blanchette, political scientist and professor at Sherbrooke University, will present on the efforts to prevent, assess, and control the zebra mussel invasion of Lake Massawippi in eastern Canada. Because of a detection protocol that allowed for very early detection, Lake Massawippi now provides a case study that defines the fight against invasive species in North America.

Inspired by the example of Lake George, in New York, which was able to control the invasion of zebra mussels, a team of scientists, divers, and volunteers are engaged in an intervention that will answer important questions for the future.

Can detection protocols allow the eradication of an invasive species? Can we benefit from new technologies, the experience of others, and the collaboration of the scientific community to win the fight? By learning about the efforts of other lakes around the world, we can improve success at Lake Tahoe.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, and beverages and appetizers will be served until 6. The presentation will begin at 6. Tickets are $5 plus fees and can be purchased here . There is limited seating.

The center is located at 291 Country Club Drive in Incline Village.