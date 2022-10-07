Ultra Trails Lake Tahoe at Northstar Village
The second annual UTLT Mountain Ultra Trail Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at Northstar Village, which will serve as the start and finish venue for the event.
The 50K will begin at 6:30 a.m., and the 25K at 7:30 a.m. Registration for the 25K is $95 and the 50K is $150.
The route will take runners through Northstar Village and up Dog Bone to Karpiel to East Ridge to Mt. Pluto, along West ridge and then dow the boondocks to the Ritz-Carlton. Runners will then go back up Tell no Tales over to Lookout M., taking the backdoor and dropping down the backside of the lookout up to Mt. Plus. The 50K route does the loop twice.
This is a bring-your-own-cup event.
For more information, visit ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=94103.
