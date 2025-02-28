Understanding Truckee’s wildfire history and the ongoing fight for resilience

TRUCKEE, Calif – Wildfire has long been a defining force in the Truckee-Tahoe region, shaping its landscapes and ecosystems. Yet, decades of fire suppression and unchecked vegetation growth have left the area vulnerable to increasingly intense and destructive blazes. To better understand fire risk and the importance of proactive management, Truckee Fire Protection District’s Wildfire Prevention Manager, Eric Horntvedt, sat down to discuss the region’s fire history, prevention strategies, and the district’s approach to resilience.

A detailed California Wildfire History Map compiled by CAL FIRE highlights the vast areas around Truckee and Tahoe that have not burned in over a century. This fire deficit underscores the urgent need for forest management to mitigate fuel buildup. Large-scale wildfires in the region—such as the 1960 Donner Ridge Fire and the 2001 Martis Fire—demonstrate how quickly flames can spread through the Sierra Nevada’s dense forests and steep terrain. The Truckee Canyon, stretching east of Truckee toward Verdi, has a long history of recurring fires due to its dry conditions and frequent ignition sources.

“Fire has historically played a crucial role in this ecosystem,” Horntvedt said. “Many plants evolved to thrive with frequent, low-intensity burns. But after 150 to 200 years of suppressing natural fire and minimal active management, we now have an overgrown landscape primed for high-intensity wildfires.”

According to Horntvedt, more than 90% of California wildfires are human-caused—whether through accidental ignitions, electrical failures, or arson.

To combat this growing threat, Truckee Fire has developed a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) —a data-driven, collaborative strategy aimed at wildfire resilience. This plan, created alongside SWCA Environmental Consultants and Vibrant Planet’s Land Tender tool, maps out high-risk zones and prioritizes fuel reduction efforts.

“The easiest way to reduce fire risk is to remove fuel,” Horntvedt said. “We can’t control the weather, but we can manage the vegetation.”

The district employs mechanical thinning, fuel breaks, and defensible space programs to reduce excessive vegetation. While prescribed burns are a common practice in some areas, Truckee Fire has primarily focused on mechanical methods such as mastication, logging equipment, and chipping.

Some regions around Truckee are particularly susceptible to repeated wildfires:

Truckee River Canyon (Boca to Verdi) – This corridor has a long history of fires, including the Freeway Fire, Hirschdale Fire, and the 2001 Martis Fire. Dry grass, cheatgrass, and shrubs combined with frequent ignitions from vehicles and human activity make this a consistent fire risk. “You almost expect to see a fire in Truckee Canyon every five years,” Horntvedt said.



Fire risk doesn’t end with summer. Late fall and early winter pose additional challenges as dry conditions, seasonal pine needle shedding, and strong winds—sometimes exceeding 100 mph—can create extreme fire behavior. “Reno has seen multiple fires sparked by these conditions, including the Little Valley Fire, which destroyed homes in Washoe Valley,” Horntvedt said.

Truckee Fire operates under an automatic mutual aid system, ensuring that the closest available resources—regardless of jurisdiction—respond to any wildfire. “If there’s a fire near Truckee’s airport, for example, we’re getting support from Truckee Fire, CAL FIRE, the U.S. Forest Service, local fire districts from the Tahoe area, and potentially crews from Reno and Sparks,” Horntvedt said.

The district also employs real-time fire detection tools, wildfire cameras, and satellite technology to monitor conditions and improve response times.A new fire-detection satellite launching this year is expected to enhance tracking and early warnings. FireSat, backed by Google and operated by Muon Space, is set to launch in early 2025. This AI-powered satellite will provide near real-time wildfire tracking and early warnings, enabling firefighters to respond more quickly to smaller fires. It is designed to detect fires as small as a classroom-sized area.

Beyond emergency response, mapping community wildfire protection efforts is a key focus. Truckee Fire has documented over 50 wildfire mitigation projects, totaling more than $8 million in recent investments. Funding comes from a mix of local sources, such as Measure T, Town of Truckee, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, as well as state and federal grants. These projects are being mapped and displayed in the new CWPP project tracking dashboard.

Approved in 2021, Truckee’s Measure T charges $179 per property annually for eight years to fund wildfire prevention efforts. The tax supports brush clearing, defensible space improvements, and safer evacuation routes. An independent oversight committee ensures proper use of funds, with exemptions for low-income residents. The measure has already funded key fire prevention projects in the area.

“We use data and science to identify our highest-priority areas,” Horntvedt said. Completed projects are marked in green, ongoing work in orange, and future initiatives in purple—giving the community a clear visual of progress in Truckee Fire’s dynamic wildfire resilient landscapes map.

Wildfire resilient landscapes map. Provided / Truckee Fire CWPP

Despite extensive prevention efforts, public engagement remains a challenge—particularly in Truckee’s transient community of second-home owners and seasonal visitors. Horntvedt stressed the need for greater involvement from residents in managing defensible space and understanding fire risk. Reach out to your HOA or Firewise leader to get involved and drive action that protects your community.

“If you’re going to live in and own a house in Truckee, you need to be a mountain-minded person,” Horntvedt said. “Mountain-minded isn’t just skiing, biking, and hiking. It’s having a chainsaw, managing your defensible space, and working with your neighbors and community.”

While thinning forests can be controversial, Horntvedt emphasized its necessity. Historical records suggest early settlers could gallop horses through the region’s open forests—whereas today, tree density has skyrocketed from what was once a wide open 6-60 trees per acre to now a wall of vegetation and as many as 1,000 trees per acre in some areas.

“Our forests are overly dense and susceptible to massive wildfires, beetle infestations, and drought stress,” Horntvedt said. “We have to get comfortable with change—strategic thinning, prescribed burns, and defensible space are all part of making Truckee wildfire-resilient.”

As Truckee braces for future fire seasons, the district is committed to ongoing prevention efforts, community education, and data-driven wildfire mitigation. The goal? A prepared, adaptive, and resilient Truckee—one that can withstand the increasing challenges of living in a fire-prone landscape.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.